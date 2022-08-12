© 2022
Vox Pop

Food Friday 8/12/22: Cheese

Published August 12, 2022 at 1:42 PM EDT
Detail from "Still Life with Bottles, Wine, and Cheese" by John F. Francis, c. 1857
John F. Francis (1808–1886)
/
High Museum of Art/Wikimedia Commons
Detail from "Still Life with Bottles, Wine, and Cheese", c. 1857

Shaleena Bridgham of Four Fat Fowl Artisan Creamery and Haley Whalen of Arthur's Market join Ray Graf to taste a little cheese... and talk a lot about cheese. Join the conversation by calling 800-348-2551. You may also email the show at VoxPop@wamc.org.

Stephentown, New York's Four Fat Fowl was born from a family of maniacal cheese lovers with a commitment to making locally-sourced, handcrafted cheeses of the finest quality. Since 2013 they've been crafting cheeses that showcase the bounty of the Hudson Valley and please palates far and wide.

First established in 1795, Arthur's Market offers the residents of downtown Schenectady specialty coffee, house-made baked goods, soups, salads, sandwiches, take-and-bake items, and grocery basics.

Vox Pop Food FridayCheese
Related Content
  • Amy Halloran's homemade donuts
    Vox Pop
    Food Friday 7/8/22: Flour Hour with Amy Halloran
    When it comes to some Food Friday guests, we don't even need to know the exact topic of the show. We can tell you this much - Amy Halloran likes grain. A LOT. We'll leave the details to her! Want to talk grain, flour and baking with a Grain Ambassador? Call at 2pm. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.
  • Nicole Rodriguez eats corn at a store
    Vox Pop
    Food Friday 7/1/22: Healthy eating with Nicole Rodriguez
    Nicole Rodriguez returns with delicious and healthy ideas for your summer table. Nicole is the co-founder of Step Bite Step, a flexible fat-loss program. To join the conversation call 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.
  • Butter factory, churning and receiving, C. 1925
    Vox Pop
    Food Friday 6/17/22: Butter with Haley Whalen
    Wait. An entire show dedicated to butter? YES! We welcome Haley Whalen of Arthur's Market to talk about the virtues of butter and take your calls. The number is 800-348-2551. Haley awill also administer an in-studio butter taste test! Ray Graf hosts.
