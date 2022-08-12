Food Friday 8/12/22: Cheese

Shaleena Bridgham of Four Fat Fowl Artisan Creamery and Haley Whalen of Arthur's Market join Ray Graf to taste a little cheese... and talk a lot about cheese. Join the conversation by calling 800-348-2551. You may also email the show at VoxPop@wamc.org.

Stephentown, New York's Four Fat Fowl was born from a family of maniacal cheese lovers with a commitment to making locally-sourced, handcrafted cheeses of the finest quality. Since 2013 they've been crafting cheeses that showcase the bounty of the Hudson Valley and please palates far and wide.

First established in 1795, Arthur's Market offers the residents of downtown Schenectady specialty coffee, house-made baked goods, soups, salads, sandwiches, take-and-bake items, and grocery basics.