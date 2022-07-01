© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
voxpop1400.png
Vox Pop

Food Friday 7/1/22: Healthy eating with Nicole Rodriguez

Published July 1, 2022 at 1:42 PM EDT
Nicole Rodriguez eats corn at a store
Photo courtesy of EnjoyFoodEnjoyLife.com
Nicole Rodriguez really likes corn

Nicole Rodriguez returns with delicious and healthy ideas for your summer table. To join the conversation call 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Nicole Rodriguez, a registered dietitian and certified personal trainer, resides in the metro New York area, where she offers nutrition counseling and fitness coaching to a diverse clientele. Nicole is the co-founder of Step Bite Step, a flexible fat-loss program.

Nicole's Food Philosophy (from EnjoyFoodEnjoyLife.com)

There are no “good” and “bad” foods.
Are there foods that are worth eating more often for the sake of overall health, and others that are best left in the “sometimes” or “treat” category? Absolutely. But there are no “bad” foods.

Eat food.
Toss the shakes, bars, powders, cleansing teas, and any product that’s sabotaging your relationship with food. Good nutrition starts with a commitment to FOOD.

Nicole Rodriguez
Photo courtesy of EnjoyFoodEnjoyLife.com
/
Nicole Rodriguez

Plan your meals around vegetables.
Think of veggies as the stars of the show. Lean proteins and grains are the supporting cast. Shine the spotlight on vegetables at the majority of your meals. Don’t be surprised when your waistline shrinks and your energy improves.

Do the best you can, where you are, with what you have.
Good health and nutrition don’t exclusively exist at natural food chains and farmers markets. Whether you shop at a big box retailer, a supermarket, or a corner store, I’ll help you make the best food choices that fit your lifestyle.

Move your body.
Whether it’s resistance training, calisthenics, or getting reacquainted with your favorite sport, designating time to exercise is non-negotiable.

Tags

Vox Pop Food Fridaynutrition
Related Content
  • Aneesa Waheed
    Vox Pop
    Food Friday 6/10/22: Aneesa Waheed
    Aneesa Waheed of Tara Kitchen returns - and this time she has a brand new cookbook! A world traveler, chef and entrepreneur, Aneesa Waheed is an expert in Moroccan cooking and can tell you about spices and flavors from all over the world. Her new book, "Easy Moroccan Cookbook," will be on shelves this month. She'll talk about it and take your calls. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.
  • Megan Giller
    Vox Pop
    Food Friday 6/3/22: Chocolate with Megan Giller
    Today's Food Friday is all about chocolate! We welcome Megan Giller of Chocolate Noise. We'll talk about how chocolate is made, its history, and the right way to taste it. And we'll take your calls. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.
  • 16th century woodcut of a kitchen
    Vox Pop
    Food Friday 5/27/22: Kitchen hacks with Jennifer Clair
    Jennifer Clair, founder of Home Cooking New York, returns to Food Friday to show us some handy cooking tips and tricks. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts. The number to call is 1-800-348-2551.
Load More