Food Friday 6/3/22: Chocolate with Megan Giller

Today's Food Friday is all about chocolate! We welcome Megan Giller of Chocolate Noise. We'll talk about how chocolate is made, its history, and the right way to taste it. We'll take your calls. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Megan Giller is an award-winning food writer and the author of the best-selling book Bean-to-Bar Chocolate: America’s Craft Chocolate Revolution. Her writing has been published in Slate, Zagat, and Food & Wine, among other places. Megan’s blog Chocolate Noise was a 2016 Saveur Food Blog Awards finalist. A member of the Fine Chocolate Industry Association, she speaks at FCIA events, judges the International Chocolate Awards and the Chocolate Alliance Awards, and teaches classes at the Institute of Culinary Education. She regularly appears on TV and radio programs as a chocolate expert.