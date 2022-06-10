Food Friday 6/10/22: Aneesa Waheed

Aneesa Waheed of Tara Kitchen returns - and this time she has a brand new cookbook! A world traveler, chef and entrepreneur, Aneesa Waheed is an expert in Moroccan cooking and can tell you about spices and flavors from all over the world. Her new book, "Easy Moroccan Cookbook," will be on shelves this month. She'll talk about it and take your calls. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Rockridge Press / Easy Moroccan Cookbook

Easy Moroccan Cookbook explores traditional cuisine from across the country's diverse regions and try creative dishes that use Moroccan flavors in exciting and inventive ways. It features beginner-friendly guidance and simple recipes you'll need for success, beginning with an overview of Moroccan cuisine and culture, and offers tips for sourcing Moroccan staple ingredients.

More about Aneesa Waheed (from tarakitchen.com)

Her mastery of sweet and savory flavors and inventive take on Moroccan cuisine has brought her considerable acclaim: She’s earned 40 Under 40, Rising Star Chef, Women who mean Business Award etc. and has been featured in several Food TV Network shows including Beat Bobby Flay, Kitchen Crash and Guy Fieri’s Grocery Games.