Food Friday 5/27/22: Kitchen hacks with Jennifer Clair

Jennifer Clair, founder of Home Cooking New York, returns to Food Friday to show us some handy cooking tips and tricks. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

Home Cooking New York / Jennifer Clair

Jennifer Clair launched Home Cooking New York in 2002. Before that, she was a Recipe Editor for The Wall Street Journal and a Food Editor at Martha Stewart Living, where she developed cookbooks and managed the Cooking & Entertaining department of marthastewart.com. She graduated from Peter Kump’s New York Cooking School in 1998 after receiving a full James Beard Foundation scholarship. Jennifer is also the author of Six Basic Cooking Techniques: Culinary Essentials for the Home Cook (2018) based on the school’s most popular cooking class, and the host of the cooking podcast, Kitchen Radio.