Food Friday 5/6/22: Bruce and Mark talk air frying

We welcome back Food Friday faves Bruce Weinstein and Mark Scarbrough. They are the authors of dozens of cook books and are masters at navigating kitchen technology. Today they want to talk about the magic that can happen with air fryers. Call in. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Courtesy of Little, Brown and Company /

Bruce and Mark's new book is due to hit shelves in November. "The Instant Fryer Cookbook" will offer 125 simple-but-delicious recipes–full of photos and easy step-by-step directions for beginners.

Some of the recipes included in the new book:

