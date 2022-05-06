© 2022
voxpop1400.png
Vox Pop

Food Friday 5/6/22: Bruce and Mark talk air frying

Published May 6, 2022 at 1:42 PM EDT
Bruce Weinstein and Mark Scarbrough
Photo courtesy of cookingwithbruceandmark.com
/
Bruce Weinstein and Mark Scarbrough

We welcome back Food Friday faves Bruce Weinstein and Mark Scarbrough. They are the authors of dozens of cook books and are masters at navigating kitchen technology. Today they want to talk about the magic that can happen with air fryers. Call in. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

cover of "The Instant Air Fryer Bible"
Courtesy of Little, Brown and Company
/

Bruce and Mark's new book is due to hit shelves in November. "The Instant Fryer Cookbook" will offer 125 simple-but-delicious recipes–full of photos and easy step-by-step directions for beginners.

Some of the recipes included in the new book:

  • Crunchy Chicken Fingers
  • Zucchini Sticks
  • Blooming Onion
  • Spice-Rubbed Baby Back Ribs
  • Healthy Salmon Steaks
  • Party Mix
  • Fried Okra
  • And even breakfasts and desserts like Donuts, Breakfast Links Done Better, and more!

