Food Friday 4/1/22: Culinary spring cleaning with Deanna Fox

It's time to do a bit of spring cleaning in your pantry or fridge! Deanna Fox joins us today to share some great ideas for doing just that. A Food Friday regular, Deanna can also answer your cooking and baking questions. The number to call is 800-348-2551. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

Courtesy of FoxOnFood.com / Deanna in the kitchen

Deanna Fox is a food and agriculture journalist who travels the globe in search of the story, meaning and purpose of our food heritage and systems. She was also the owner of Albany Cooking School for several years. Her work has appeared in the New York Times, Washington Post, USA Today, The Guardian, The Kitchn, Eater, the Times Union and more. Stories, videos and recipes can be found at www.foxonfood.com or at Fox on Food on Facebook and Instagram.