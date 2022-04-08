© 2022
Food Friday 4/1/22: Culinary spring cleaning with Deanna Fox

Published April 8, 2022 at 1:42 PM EDT
inside of refrigerator
WAMC photo
It's time to do a bit of spring cleaning in your pantry or fridge! Deanna Fox joins us today to share some great ideas for doing just that. A Food Friday regular, Deanna can also answer your cooking and baking questions. The number to call is 800-348-2551. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

Deanna Fox in the kitchen
Courtesy of FoxOnFood.com
Deanna in the kitchen

Deanna Fox is a food and agriculture journalist who travels the globe in search of the story, meaning and purpose of our food heritage and systems. She was also the owner of Albany Cooking School for several years. Her work has appeared in the New York Times, Washington Post, USA Today, The Guardian, The Kitchn, Eater, the Times Union and more. Stories, videos and recipes can be found at www.foxonfood.com or at Fox on Food on Facebook and Instagram.

Related Content
  • Bottles and barrel of confiscated whiskey
    Vox Pop
    Food Friday 3/25/22: Whiskey and distilling
    Today on the show, we welcome Matt Jager of Yankee Distillers and Chris Weld, of Berkshire Mountain Distillers. They are here to talk about whiskey - tasting it and making it! Call with your question. 800-348-2551. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.
  • Chef Gail Sokol
    Vox Pop
    Food Friday 3/18/22: Baking with Chef Gail Sokol
    Regular Food Friday guest Chef Gail Sokol is back, this time to talk about the ins and outs of baking with alcohol. And Chef Gail is ready to take your questions. 800-348-2551. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.
  • tara.jpg
    Vox Pop
    Food Friday 3/11/22: Aneesa Waheed of Tara Kitchen
    We welcome back Food Friday favorite Aneesa Waheed of Tara Kitchen. A world traveler, chef and entrepreneur, Aneesa Waheed is an expert in Moroccan cooking and can tell you about spices and flavors from all over the world. The number to call is 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.
