© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
voxpop1400.png
Vox Pop

Food Friday 4/15/22: Flourless baking with Chef Gail Sokol

Published April 15, 2022 at 1:42 PM EDT
Chef Gail Sokol
Courtesy Gail Sokol
/
Chef Gail Sokol

Chef Gail Sokol is back. Today, we talk about the glories of flourless baking. Call 800-348-2551 at show time to ask a question or share a recipe. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

Here's the recipe for Gail's Flourless Chocolate Cake.

Chef Gail Sokol in the WAMC studio.
Jackie Orchard
/
WAMC

Chef-Educator Gail Sokol has been teaching children and adults about baking for over 20 years, beginning as an instructor at SUNY Schenectady in the Culinary Department and later at The Sage Colleges in the Nutrition Department. Chef Gail is the author of a professional textbook, “About Professional Baking,” and a cookbook “Baking With Success.”

Chef Gail has her own podcast -- “Baking Radio.” Galso also hosts a series of YouTube baking videos where she teaches globally on all topics baking.

Tags

Vox Pop Food Friday
Related Content
  • Rocco DeFazio
    Vox Pop
    Food Friday 4/1/22: Some quality time with Rocco DeFazio
    What do you do when your Food Friday guest cancels on very short notice? Panic? Nope. You had better call Rocco. And that's just what we did! Whether he's scheduled or not, Rocco DeFazio is always one of our favorites. We'll shoot the breeze about pizza, gelato, Sinatra... and whatever else he wants to talk about. Call in and join the conversation. 800-348-2551.
  • Bottles and barrel of confiscated whiskey
    Vox Pop
    Food Friday 3/25/22: Whiskey and distilling
    Today on the show, we welcome Matt Jager of Yankee Distillers and Chris Weld, of Berkshire Mountain Distillers. They are here to talk about whiskey - tasting it and making it! Call with your question. 800-348-2551. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.
  • Chef Gail Sokol
    Vox Pop
    Food Friday 3/18/22: Baking with Chef Gail Sokol
    Regular Food Friday guest Chef Gail Sokol is back, this time to talk about the ins and outs of baking with alcohol. And Chef Gail is ready to take your questions. 800-348-2551. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.
Load More