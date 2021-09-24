Food Friday 9/24/21: Instant Pots And More With Bruce And Mark

Food Friday favorites Mark Scarbrough and Bruce Weinstein are back. They'll talk about their new book and are ready to field your questions about all things food. Ray Graf hosts.

Bruce and Mark have written 35 cookbooks. The latest in their best selling "Instant Pot Bible" features 175 ways you can remake your favorite restaurant meals in an Instant Pot.

If you have a question about Instant Pots, other newfangled kitchen gadgets... or just cooking in general, give us a call. 800-348-2551.