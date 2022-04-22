© 2022
Food Friday 4/22/22: Ice Cream with SoCo Creamery

Published April 22, 2022 at 1:42 PM EDT
Two boys seated on sacks in back of pickup-truck eating ice-cream.
Library of Congress
/
Wikimedia Commons
"Farm boys eating ice-cream cones. Washington, Indiana" 1941

It's always a happy day when we get to do a Food Friday devoted to ice cream. And it has been years since we've done one... so here we go! We welcome back the folks from SoCo Creamery to talk about the art and science of making that perfect cone (or cup) of the cold stuff. 800-348-2551 is the number to call. Ray Graf hosts.

ice cream cone
Courtesy of SoCo Creamery
/

Joining us today are Erik Bruun, president of SoCo, and Eric Esko, ice cream master and production manager.

Founded in 2004 as a scoop shop in downtown Great Barrington, SoCo makes ice cream, sorbet and gelato, with dairy sourced from a family farm in Vermont.

While its pints, cups and boxes are distributed from Maryland to Maine, SoCo is proud to be a part of the Berkshires, forging partnerships with local food makers and cultural institutions such as Tanglewood, Shakespeare & Company and the Berkshire International Film Festival.

