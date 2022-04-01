Food Friday 4/1/22: Some quality time with Rocco DeFazio

What do you do when your Food Friday guest cancels on very short notice? Panic? Nope. You had better call Rocco. And that's just what we did! Whether he's scheduled or not, Rocco DeFazio is always one of our favorites. We'll shoot the breeze about pizza, gelato, Sinatra... and whatever else he wants to talk about. Call in and join the conversation. 800-348-2551.

Rocco opened DeFazio's Wood-Fired Pizzeria in Troy in 1989. He is an expert in Italian foods. His parents opened DeFazio Imports in Troy's Little Italy sectioun in 1951. It's still open, in its original location.

