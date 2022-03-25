© 2022
voxpop1400.png
Vox Pop

Food Friday 3/25/22: Whiskey and distilling

Published March 25, 2022 at 1:42 PM EDT
Bottles and barrel of confiscated whiskey
Library of Congress
/
National Photo Company Collection
Bottles and barrel of confiscated whiskey

Today on the show, we welcome Matt Jager of Yankee Distillers and Chris Weld, of Berkshire Mountain Distillers. They are here to talk about whiskey - tasting it and making it! Call with your question. 800-348-2551. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

Yankee Distillers is located in the heart of Saratoga County in Clifton Park, NY. They are a New York State Farm Distillery, using 100% un-malted New York State grain for their Bourbon, Rye, and Vodka.

Founded in 2007, Berkshire Mountain Distillers is available in 19 states and has grown to include a wide range of spirits such as Ice Glen Vodka, Greylock Gin, Ethereal Gin, Ragged Mountain Rum, Berkshire Bourbon and New England Corn Whiskey.

