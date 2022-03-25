Food Friday 3/25/22: Whiskey and distilling

Today on the show, we welcome Matt Jager of Yankee Distillers and Chris Weld, of Berkshire Mountain Distillers. They are here to talk about whiskey - tasting it and making it! Call with your question. 800-348-2551. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

Yankee Distillers is located in the heart of Saratoga County in Clifton Park, NY. They are a New York State Farm Distillery, using 100% un-malted New York State grain for their Bourbon, Rye, and Vodka.

Founded in 2007, Berkshire Mountain Distillers is available in 19 states and has grown to include a wide range of spirits such as Ice Glen Vodka, Greylock Gin, Ethereal Gin, Ragged Mountain Rum, Berkshire Bourbon and New England Corn Whiskey.