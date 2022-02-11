© 2022
Vox Pop

Food Friday 2/11/22: Flour Hour with Amy Halloran

Published February 11, 2022 at 1:42 PM EST
We are baking today with the Ambassador of Flour Amy Halloran! With Valentine's Day coming up, Amy wants to focus on "flour love and baking as an act of love for ourselves and others!" Who are we to argue? Call in at 2pm. 800-348-2551. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

Amy Halloran is a writer, teach and cook. She's also an agent of change, working to add social values and economic viability to farms and communities. Amy is the author of "The New Bread Basket."

To join the conversation, give us a call at 1-800-348-2551 or you can e-mail us at VoxPop@wamc.org

