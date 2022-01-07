Food Friday 1/7/22: Indian Food with Nafeesa Koslik

Today we'll take a virtual trip to India, learning about the tastes - and the stories behind them - with Nafeesa Koslik of Nani’s Indian Kitchen in Ballston Spa, NY. Call and join the conversation at 2pm. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Courtesy of Nani's Indian Kitchen / Nafeesa Koslik

Raised in the Indian suburbs of Madra, Bombay, Calcutta and Hyderabad, Nafeesa started cooking at 8 years old, and by the age of 10 she was planning neighborhood cookouts, talent shows, and sporting events. At 11, her journey as an entrepreneur came to life when she packed up her mom’s delicious homemade Indian pickles and sold them door-to-door to her neighbors.

Nafeesa’s dream for Nani’s is to bring together authentic regional recipes, portions, and presentations to deliver an irresistible “mini-trip” to India.