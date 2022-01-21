© 2022
Vox Pop

Food Friday 1/21/22: Pies with Ellen Gray

Published January 21, 2022 at 1:42 PM EST
www.NoMoreMrNicePie.com

Our guest today is crazy about pie! We welcome back Ellen "No More Mr. Nice Pie" Gray to the program. Call in and join the fun. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Ellen Gray honed her pie production skills at a farm in Bucks County, PA that prided itself on farm-to-table long before it was a buzzword. More recently, Ellen spent a decade baking pies at The Able Baker in Maplewood, NJ before stepping away to focus on writing and recipe development. She is a contributor to SAVEUR magazine and Food52, among others.

Ellen Graf

You'll find Ellen dishing out "PROFESSIONAL PIEISMS AND SEASONAL SARCASM
at No More Mr. Nice Pie, which is a fantastic website... even if you don't like pie!

Ellen thought you might enjoy these these blog posts from NMRNP that touch upon January, winter citrus and National Pie Day.

