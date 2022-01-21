Food Friday 1/21/22: Pies with Ellen Gray

Our guest today is crazy about pie! We welcome back Ellen "No More Mr. Nice Pie" Gray to the program. Call in and join the fun. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Ellen Gray honed her pie production skills at a farm in Bucks County, PA that prided itself on farm-to-table long before it was a buzzword. More recently, Ellen spent a decade baking pies at The Able Baker in Maplewood, NJ before stepping away to focus on writing and recipe development. She is a contributor to SAVEUR magazine and Food52, among others.

Francesco Sapienza / Ellen Graf

You'll find Ellen dishing out "PROFESSIONAL PIEISMS AND SEASONAL SARCASM

at No More Mr. Nice Pie, which is a fantastic website... even if you don't like pie!

Ellen thought you might enjoy these these blog posts from NMRNP that touch upon January, winter citrus and National Pie Day.

