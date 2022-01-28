Food Friday 1/28/22: Comfort Food with Deanna Fox

Food Friday fave Deanna Fox joins us to talk about what comfort food means to her. She will share some recipes and take your calls. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Deanna Fox is a food and agriculture journalist who travels the globe in search of the story, meaning and purpose of our food heritage and systems. She was also the owner of Albany Cooking School for several years. Her work has appeared in the New York Times, Washington Post, USA Today, The Guardian, The Kitchn, Eater, the Times Union and more. Stories, videos and recipes can be found at www.foxonfood.com or at Fox on Food on Facebook and Instagram.

Two of Deanna's favorite comfort food recipes:

