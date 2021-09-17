Food Friday 9/17/21: Whiskey and Cocktails

We welcome Chris Weld of Berkshire Mountain Distillers and Billy Jack Paul of MoonCloud in Great Barrington. They join us to talk whiskey, mix a couple of drinks and take your questions. Want to talk whiskey and mixed drinks? Give us a call! 800-348-2551.

Chris Weld began selling Berkshire Mountain Distillers spirits in Massachusetts out of the back of his truck. Founded in 2007, the celebrated Berkshire Mountain Distillers is now available in 19 states and has grown to include a wide range of award-winning spirits. Berkshire Mountain Distillers has recently released a trio of whiskeys in partnership with three brewers in the Northeast as part of their Craft Brewers Whiskey Project.

Billy Jack Paul is a Berkshire native who has been bartending for 20 years. He is the bartender/owner of MoonCloud, a cocktail bar and lounge in Great Barrington, Mass. In addition to brilliantly developed cocktails, MoonCloud offers locally sourced and cured meats and other delicacies from all over the Berkshires.