Food Friday 9/3/21: Southern Fried Goodness With Chef Jasper Alexander

Let's not sugar coat this. Chef Jasper Alexander knows fried chicken extremely well. Hattie’s Restaurant of Saratoga Springs is famous for great chicken, but Chef Alexander is no one-trick pony. He is back on Food Friday to share secrets of his award winning southern comfort food recipes.... and of course talk fried chicken. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

Give us a call at 1-800-348-2551. You can also email your questions to voxpop@wamc.org.