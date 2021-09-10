Food Friday: Autumn Baking With Chef Gail Sokol 9/10/21

Today we tackle some great autumn baking ideas with Chef Gail Sokol. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

Chef-Educator Gail Sokol has been teaching children and adults about baking for over 20 years, beginning as an instructor at SUNY Schenectady in the Culinary Department and later at The Sage Colleges in the Nutrition Department. Chef Gail is the author of a professional textbook, “About Professional Baking,” and a cookbook “Baking With Success.”

Chef Gail has her own podcast -- “Baking Radio” -- she also has a series of YouTube baking videos where she teaches globally on all topics baking.

WAMC Chef Sokol's Heirloom Tomato Tart

To join the conversation, give us a call at 1-800-348-2551 or you can e-mail us at VoxPop@wamc.org

