© 2021
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
voxpop1400.png
Vox Pop

Food Friday 8/27/21: Pies!

Published August 27, 2021 at 1:37 PM EDT
Deanna Fox's blueberry and lemon meringue pies
Deanna Fox
/
Deanna Fox's blueberry and lemon meringue pies

Here's a little know fact. Vox Pop host Ray Graf likes pie. A lot. Do you like pie? You do! Then join us for a celebration of this great invention. We welcome Deanna Fox and Ellen Gray to talk pie, eat pie and take your questions about pie. 800-348-2551 is the number to call.

Deanna Fox is a food writer, educator and entrepreneur. And her pie baking skills are the stuff of legend. It's tough to keep up with her. FoxOnFood is a good starting point.

Ellen Gray wields a rolling pin in New Jersey. Her pies are also talked about in hushed, reverent tones. When she's not baking pies or eating pies, she's writing about pies at No More Mr. Nice Pie

Tags

Vox PopFood FridayDeanna Fox
Stay Connected
Related Content
Load More