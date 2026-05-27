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The Roundtable

Alison Larkin's 'Grief ... a Comedy' comes home to be the first ever comedy special taped at The Mahaiwe

By Sarah LaDuke
Published May 27, 2026 at 11:10 PM EDT
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Sarah LaDuke and Alison Larkin
WAMC
Sarah LaDuke and Alison Larkin

Alison Larkin's hit show ‘Grief… A Comedy’ comes to the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center in Great Barrington, Massachusetts on June 12 and 13, where it will be filmed before a live audience for an upcoming special, directed by Scott Floyd Lochmus with music by Gary Schreiner.

After marriage, divorce, and raising two children, Alison had made peace with the idea that great romantic love had passed her by. Then she met Bhima at the Red Lion Inn in the Berkshires. What followed was a once-in-a-lifetime love story that would change everything.

Alison has performed the show in the Berkshires and all over the world and is bringing it home to Great Barrington for these tapings.

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The Roundtable stand-up comedyadoptionalison larkinmahaiwelovegriefGrief…A Comedy
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Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has worked in radio since she graduated from college in 2006. In her work with WAMC, she often interviews regional and global artists in all fields including music, theatre, film, television, and visual arts. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing. She is on the board of WAM Theatre and lives in Albany, New York with her husband, Paul, and their dog, Doritos.
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