Alison Larkin's 'Grief ... a Comedy' comes home to be the first ever comedy special taped at The Mahaiwe

WAMC Sarah LaDuke and Alison Larkin

Alison Larkin's hit show ‘Grief… A Comedy’ comes to the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center in Great Barrington, Massachusetts on June 12 and 13, where it will be filmed before a live audience for an upcoming special, directed by Scott Floyd Lochmus with music by Gary Schreiner.

After marriage, divorce, and raising two children, Alison had made peace with the idea that great romantic love had passed her by. Then she met Bhima at the Red Lion Inn in the Berkshires. What followed was a once-in-a-lifetime love story that would change everything.

Alison has performed the show in the Berkshires and all over the world and is bringing it home to Great Barrington for these tapings.