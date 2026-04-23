© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scam Advisory: We have been made aware that an online entity is posing as Joe Donahue to invite authors and other creatives onto our radio shows. The scammers then attempt to charge guests an appearance fee for exposure/publicity.
Please note: WAMC does not charge guests to appear on the station and any email about appearing on a WAMC program will come from a wamc.org email address.
The Roundtable

Béla Fleck, Edmar Castañeda, Antonio Sánchez are BEATrio - tonight at Troy Music Hall

By Sarah LaDuke
Published April 23, 2026 at 10:45 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
BEATrio
Shevin Lainez
BEATrio

Tonight at 7:30, BEATrio is playing at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall in Troy, New York. They return to the region on June 27 when they’ll be at The Mahaiwe in Great Barrington, Massachusetts.

BEATrio is a super-group partnership between banjoist and multi-genre impresario Béla Fleck, virtuoso Colombian harpist Edmar Castañeda and sensational Mexican jazz drummer Antonio Sánchez released an album last year, also called ‘BEATrio’ that was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album.

In advance of the show at the music hall tonight, Béla joined me to talk about BEATrio and his upcoming album with Renée Fleming, "The Fiddle and The Drum" (May 29).

Tags
The Roundtable béla fleckbanjomusicTroy Savings Bank Music HallThe MahaiweMahaiwe Performing Arts Center
Stay Connected
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has worked in radio since she graduated from college in 2006. In her work with WAMC, she often interviews regional and global artists in all fields including music, theatre, film, television, and visual arts. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing. She is on the board of WAM Theatre and lives in Albany, New York with her husband, Paul, and their dog, Doritos.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
Related Content
  • Cecily Strong - 'WHAT HAPPENED WAS...'
    The Roundtable
    Cecily Strong: 'What Happened Was..." off-Broadway, 'All Out,' and upcoming project with Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Mary Bronstein, and Apple Studios
    Sarah LaDuke
    TOGETHER is a new theatrical collaboration between Sonia Friedman and Hugh Jackman, with Director Ian Rickson. Audible Theatre and TOGETHER are presenting a series of productions in repertory at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre in New York City, one of which is Tom Noonan’s ‘What Happened Was…’ This production, the first major New York revival in nearly 30 years, is directed by the aforementioned Ian Rickson, and stars Corey Stoll and, our guest, Cecily Strong.
  • Josh Kaufman
    The Roundtable
    Speaking music fluently with producer and multi-instrumentalist Josh Kaufman
    Sarah LaDuke
    Josh Kaufman is a Grammy Award-winning Hudson Valley based record producer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist.
  • The Roundtable
    The Writers Resist Revival is back at Bearsville Theater on 4/26
    Madeleine Reynolds
    The Writers Resist Revival was founded by a group of local writers to blend community spirit, creative energy, great writing, and powerful performances into protest against oppression and authoritarianism. The last was held in 2017, but now they are back! On Sunday April 26th the Writers Resist Revival will be held from 5- 8pm, doors open at 4pm, at the Bearsville Theater.
  • The Roundtable
    Yaddo: This summer and beyond
    Joe Donahue
    Yaddo is the leading nonprofit retreat for artists and writers, who come from all nations and backgrounds to live and work in their supportive community.Here are some cool facts – artists from Yaddo in Saratoga Springs NY have won 90 Pulitzer Prizes, 36 MacArthur Fellowships, 73 National Book Awards, 75 Emmy honors, 48 Grammy Awards, 14 Oscars, 19 Tony Awards, and a Nobel Prize in Literature.Yaddo, founded in 1900 and home to its first group of residents in 1926, marks its centennial season. All year, Yaddo will be celebrating the tenure of Yaddo President Elaina Richardson, who announced in December that she will step down after 25 years of extraordinary leadership.
  • Fifty-One Percent
    Jennifer Keishin Armstrong on 'Parks and Rec'
    Sarah LaDuke, Sajina Shrestha
    On this week’s 51%, WAMC’s Sarah LaDuke learns about everyone’s favorite comfort show, Parks and Recreation, with pop-culture writer and historian Jennifer Keishin Armstrong. “Parks and Rec” ran on NBC from 2009-2015, capitalizing on the success of The Office and a sense of political optimism following the election of then-President Barack Obama. It brought us Little Sebastian and Galentine’s Day — but it was also always on the verge of cancellation. Keishin Armstrong’s new book, Parks and Rec: The Underdog TV Show that Lit’rally Inspired a Vision for a Better America, dives into the program’s history and what it means to viewers today.