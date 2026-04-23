Béla Fleck, Edmar Castañeda, Antonio Sánchez are BEATrio - tonight at Troy Music Hall

Tonight at 7:30, BEATrio is playing at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall in Troy, New York. They return to the region on June 27 when they’ll be at The Mahaiwe in Great Barrington, Massachusetts.

BEATrio is a super-group partnership between banjoist and multi-genre impresario Béla Fleck, virtuoso Colombian harpist Edmar Castañeda and sensational Mexican jazz drummer Antonio Sánchez released an album last year, also called ‘BEATrio’ that was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album.

In advance of the show at the music hall tonight, Béla joined me to talk about BEATrio and his upcoming album with Renée Fleming, "The Fiddle and The Drum" (May 29).