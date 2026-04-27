Yiddish on Display with Barbara Kirshenblatt-Gimblett at The Yiddish Book Center on 5/3

On Sunday, May 3 at 2 p.m., renowned scholar and curator Barbara Kirshenblatt-Gimblett will explore what it means to put Yiddish on display in The Yiddish Book Center’s 2026 Melinda Rosenblatt Lecture. The lecture is free and open to the public and audience members may register online to attend in person or join the live-stream on Zoom.

Barbara Kirshenblatt-Gimblett is University Professor Emerita and Professor Emerita of Performance Studies at New York University and Ronald S. Lauder Chief Curator of the Core Exhibition at POLIN Museum of the History of Polish Jews, in Warsaw and she joins us now.