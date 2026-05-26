Courtney Maum's new book is 'Alan Opts Out' she will be at Norfolk Library on 6/2 and Rough Draft Bar & Books on 6/3

Novelist and memoirist Courtney Maum has built a career exploring ambition, identity, creativity, and the strange pressures of modern life. Her previous books include 'Touch,' 'Costalegre,' and the publishing-world favorite 'Before and After the Book Deal.'

Her new novel, 'Alan Opts Out,' takes sharp aim at consumer culture and suburban status anxiety. The book follows a successful Connecticut advertising executive who suddenly decides to abandon capitalism after a disastrous pitch meeting — moving into his backyard playhouse to live off the land while his wife fights for social acceptance in elite Greenwich circles. It’s funny, pointed, and surprisingly tender.

Courtney Maum joins us this morning.

JUNE 2, 5:30PM ET | NORFOLK, CT Norfolk Library with Sarah LaDuke

JUNE 3, 7PM ET | KINGSTON, NY Rough Draft