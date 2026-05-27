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The Roundtable

David Sedaris will be at Oblong Books on 5/27 for his new book 'The Land and its People'

By Joe Donahue
Published May 27, 2026 at 10:47 AM EDT
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Oblong Books

Humorist and essayist David Sedaris has spent decades turning everyday awkwardness or family disfunction and travel disasters to some of the sharpest comedy in American letters. From ‘Me Talk Pretty One Day’ to his longtime contributions to ‘The New Yorker’ and ‘This American Life.’ Sedaris has mastered the art of sounding both brutally honest and hilariously off hand. His brand-new book and collection is ‘The Land and its People.’ David Sedaris will be at Oblong Books in Rhinebeck on 5/27, the speaking event is sold out. However, the singing line tickets are available.

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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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