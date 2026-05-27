David Sedaris will be at Oblong Books on 5/27 for his new book 'The Land and its People'
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Humorist and essayist David Sedaris has spent decades turning everyday awkwardness or family disfunction and travel disasters to some of the sharpest comedy in American letters. From ‘Me Talk Pretty One Day’ to his longtime contributions to ‘The New Yorker’ and ‘This American Life.’ Sedaris has mastered the art of sounding both brutally honest and hilariously off hand. His brand-new book and collection is ‘The Land and its People.’ David Sedaris will be at Oblong Books in Rhinebeck on 5/27, the speaking event is sold out. However, the singing line tickets are available.