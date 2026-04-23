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The Roundtable

Cecily Strong: 'What Happened Was..." off-Broadway, 'All Out,' and upcoming project with Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Mary Bronstein, and Apple Studios

By Sarah LaDuke
Published April 23, 2026 at 11:10 AM EDT
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Cecily Strong - 'WHAT HAPPENED WAS...'
Evan Zimmerman
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Murphy Made
Cecily Strong in 'WHAT HAPPENED WAS...'
By Tom Noonan With Corey Stoll and Cecily Strong Directed by Ian Rickson April 14 – June 14
At Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre Performed in Repertory as Part of Audible Theater and TOGETHER’s 2026 Season

TOGETHER is a new theatrical collaboration between Sonia Friedman and Hugh Jackman, with Director Ian Rickson. Audible Theatre and TOGETHER are presenting a series of productions in repertory at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre in New York City.

One of which is Tom Noonan’s ‘What Happened Was…’ This production, the first major New York revival in nearly 30 years, is directed by the aforementioned Ian Rickson, and stars Corey Stoll and, our guest, Cecily Strong.

The two-character drama about colleagues on a tense, intimate first date opened last week and is running through June 14. The film version of the play, starring Noonan and Karen Sillas, won the Grand Jury Prize-winning at The Sundance Film Festival in 1994.

It’s running in rep with Hannah Moscovitch’s ‘Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes’ this month and with 'New Born,' three monologues by Ella Hickson in May.

Cecily Strong was on SNL for 10 years, from 2012-22, burning up impressions like Jeanine Pirro, Kimberly Guilfoyle and creating countless savvy, silly, original characters in sketches and at the update desk. A favorite - of mine and many - was ‘The Girl You Wish You Hadn't Started A Conversation With At A Party.’ Cecily hosted the White House Correspondents Dinner in 2015 and was twice nominated for an Emmy for SNL.

Cecily Strong was the lead in and produced an under-sung (pun intended) musical series on Apple TV+ called “Schmigadoon.” The intelligent, nuanced, vibrant, and hilarious theatre-kid fever-dream of talent and satire had two seasons. In it, Cecily and Keegan-Michael Key play a couple who get lost on a hike and find themselves in a world where the rules of musical theatre reign and a song is always just around the corner. A Broadway adaptation of ‘Schmigadoon’ opened last night at The Nederlander Theater.

In this interview, we speak with Cecily about working on 'What Happened Was...' and Simon Rich's 'All Out' earlier this year; meeting and re-meeting her one-year-old daughter; the importance of bright spots in dark times; and how Tim Robinson and Sam Richardson are two of the funniest people alive.

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The Roundtable cecily strongtheateraudibleoff-broadwaysnlcomedyschmigadoonactormotherhood
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Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has worked in radio since she graduated from college in 2006. In her work with WAMC, she often interviews regional and global artists in all fields including music, theatre, film, television, and visual arts. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing. She is on the board of WAM Theatre and lives in Albany, New York with her husband, Paul, and their dog, Doritos.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
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