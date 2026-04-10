Speaking music fluently with producer and multi-instrumentalist Josh Kaufman

Josh Kaufman is a Grammy Award-winning Hudson Valley based record producer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist.

WAMC Sarah LaDuke and Josh Kaufman

He’s in Bonny Light Horseman with Eric D. Johnson and Anaïs Mitchell; tours often and

records with Josh Ritter as a member of The Royal City Band; plays with and produces albums for Fruit Bats, Cassandra Jenkins, and Craig Finn and The Hold Steady. He co-produced Bob Weir’s final solo album ‘Blue Mountain.’

Among many others in folk, rock, and roots music – Kaufman has collaborated with the Dessner brothers, Aaron and Bryce, of The National. That relationship led to Josh playing a little guitar, harmonic, and lap steel for Taylor Swift recordings like ‘Betty.’

Josh Kaufman produced I’m With Her’s 2025 album ‘Wide and Clear and Blue’ which won the Grammy Award for Best Folk Album.’ The track ‘Ancient Light’ won Best American Roots Song.

Josh Kaufman joined us to talk about his life – and his life in music.