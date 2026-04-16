Jennifer Keishin Armstrong on 'Parks and Rec'

On this week’s 51%, WAMC’s Sarah LaDuke learns about everyone’s favorite comfort show, Parks and Recreation, with pop-culture writer and historian Jennifer Keishin Armstrong. “Parks and Rec” ran on NBC from 2009-2015, capitalizing on the success of The Office and a sense of political optimism following the election of then-President Barack Obama. It brought us Little Sebastian and Galentine’s Day — but it was also always on the verge of cancellation. Keishin Armstrong’s new book, Parks and Rec: The Underdog TV Show that Lit’rally Inspired a Vision for a Better America, dives into the program’s history and what it means to viewers today.

Guest: Jennifer Keishin Armstrong, author of Parks and Rec: The Underdog TV Show that Lit’rally Inspired a Vision for a Better America

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio in Albany, New York. Jesse King is our producer and host. Our associate producer is Madeleine Reynolds, and our theme is "Lolita" by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue.

————