The Writers Resist Revival is back at Bearsville Theater on 4/26

The Writers Resist Revival was founded by a group of local writers to blend community spirit, creative energy, great writing, and powerful performances into protest against oppression and authoritarianism. The last was held in 2017, but now they are back! On Sunday April 26th the Writers Resist Revival will be held from 5- 8pmdoor open at 4pm, at the Bearsville Theater.

There will be an all-star lineup of performers and authors to give an unforgettable night of live music, readings, community, and joy!

Joining us this morning on the Roundtable to tell us more about the Writers Resist Revival is Robert Burke Warren, a published novelist, musician, educator and journalist. He produces and plays concerts all over the Hudson Valley. His most recent published book is ‘Cash on Cash: Interviews and Encounters with Johnny Cash.’

And Lisa A. Phillips, a professor of journalism at SUNY Paltz and author of, most recently, First Love: Guiding teens through Relationships and Heartbreak.’ She has also contributed articles to the ‘New York Times,’ ‘Washington Post,’ ‘Cosmopolitian,’ and more.

They both are co-producing the event.