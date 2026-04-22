Yaddo: This summer and beyond

Yaddo is the leading nonprofit retreat for artists and writers, who come from all nations and backgrounds to live and work in their supportive community.

Here are some cool facts – artists from Yaddo in Saratoga Springs NY have won 90 Pulitzer Prizes, 36 MacArthur Fellowships, 73 National Book Awards, 75 Emmy honors, 48 Grammy Awards, 14 Oscars, 19 Tony Awards, and a Nobel Prize in Literature.

Yaddo, founded in 1900 and home to its first group of residents in 1926, marks its centennial season. All year, Yaddo will be celebrating the tenure of Yaddo President Elaina Richardson, who announced in December that she will step down after 25 years of extraordinary leadership.

We welcome Elaina Richardson and Director of Special Events, Angela Schlansker.