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The Roundtable

Yaddo: This summer and beyond

By Joe Donahue
Published April 22, 2026 at 12:10 PM EDT
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Left to right: Angela Schlansker, Elaina Richardson, and Joe Donahue

Yaddo is the leading nonprofit retreat for artists and writers, who come from all nations and backgrounds to live and work in their supportive community.

Here are some cool facts – artists from Yaddo in Saratoga Springs NY have won 90 Pulitzer Prizes, 36 MacArthur Fellowships, 73 National Book Awards, 75 Emmy honors, 48 Grammy Awards, 14 Oscars, 19 Tony Awards, and a Nobel Prize in Literature.

Yaddo, founded in 1900 and home to its first group of residents in 1926, marks its centennial season. All year, Yaddo will be celebrating the tenure of Yaddo President Elaina Richardson, who announced in December that she will step down after 25 years of extraordinary leadership.

We welcome Elaina Richardson and Director of Special Events, Angela Schlansker.

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The Roundtable YaddoSaratoga Springselaina richardsonnonprofit arts organizationsartistswriters
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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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