© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Eileen Flanagan will be at Northshire Bookstore on 4/15 to discuss her new book 'Common Ground: How the Crisis of the Earth is Saving Us From Our Illusion of Separation'

By Joe Donahue
Published April 15, 2026 at 11:33 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Quaker activist, facilitator, and teacher Eileen Flanagan will discuss her book ‘Common Ground: How the Crisis of the Earth is Saving Us From Our Illusion of Separation’ at Northshire Bookstore in Saratoga Springs tonight at 6 p.m.

As heat waves, wildfires, storms, and floods become ever more deadly, the book describes a groundswell of action in which citizens of all ages, races and political stripes struggle to understand each other and the enormous challenges we face fighting companies and governments willfully blind to the climate change dangers we face as a society.
Flanagan takes us on a personal journey through her environmental direct-action experiences as well as her relationships with community leaders to understand how we can form coalitions to actually make a difference.

Tags
The Roundtable northshire bookstorequakersClimate Changebook
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content