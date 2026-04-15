Eileen Flanagan will be at Northshire Bookstore on 4/15 to discuss her new book 'Common Ground: How the Crisis of the Earth is Saving Us From Our Illusion of Separation'

Quaker activist, facilitator, and teacher Eileen Flanagan will discuss her book ‘Common Ground: How the Crisis of the Earth is Saving Us From Our Illusion of Separation’ at Northshire Bookstore in Saratoga Springs tonight at 6 p.m.

As heat waves, wildfires, storms, and floods become ever more deadly, the book describes a groundswell of action in which citizens of all ages, races and political stripes struggle to understand each other and the enormous challenges we face fighting companies and governments willfully blind to the climate change dangers we face as a society.

Flanagan takes us on a personal journey through her environmental direct-action experiences as well as her relationships with community leaders to understand how we can form coalitions to actually make a difference.