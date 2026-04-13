2026 Season Announcement: New York Stage & Film presents productions at Marist University and The Bardavon

For over 40 years, New York Stage & Film (S&F) has developed over 1,000 stories that have won every major entertainment award up to and including the Pulitzer Prize. At S&F’s Summer Season presentations, audiences experience stories in their earliest stages before they go to a broader audience. The incubator period these pieces have can be make-or-break for the artists and their vision for their work.

In an ongoing collaboration with Marist University, S&F artists create and develop new stories in an academic environment which encourages freedom of expression. This year, S&F has announced a new partnership with Bardavon Presents where they will be able to showcase larger scale workshops in development in a newly renovated historic theater.

The season – which we are thrilled to help announce right now! – includes performances held in Symphonic Hall at Marist University or at The Bardavon in downtown Poughkeepsie.

The season includes a one-night-only benefit reading of Dashiell Hammet’s ‘The Maltese Falcon’ adapted by Betty Shamieh; ‘bala.fruta/bullet.fruit.’ by Jesús I. Valles; ‘Lagniappe’ by C.A. Johnson; ‘Unmoored’ by Betty Shamieh; a musical based on Ken Liu’s ‘The Paper Menagerie’ written by Lloyd Suh and Thao Nguyen; ‘Daylight’ by Kate Cortesi; ‘Menafee’ by Quiara Allegría Hudes; ‘Trip Around the Sun’ by Jake Brasch; ‘The Death Chronicles (portraits)’ written and performed by dael oralndersmith; and a staging of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s ‘Whistle Down the Wind’ directed by Bill Rauch and presented with LW Entertainment LTD., Deaf West Theatre, Perelman Performing Arts Center.

Artistic Director of New York Stage & Film Ian Belknap joins us to preview the season.