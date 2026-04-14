Book Picks - Northshire Bookstore and Odyssey Bookshop
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This week's Book Picks comes from Joan Grenier from Odyssey Bookshop in South Hadley, Massachusetts and Nicole Ihasz from Northshire Bookstore in Saratoga Springs, New York and Manchester Center, Vermont.
Nicole:
- Under Water by Tara Menon
- Kill the Beast by Serra Swift
- Unbreakable(ish) by Ali Ingersoll
- This Kingdom Will Not Kill Me by Ilona Andrews
- The Summer I Found You by Jennifer O’Brien
- The Secret Lives of Murderers’ Wives by Elizabeth Arnott
- So Old, So young by Grant Ginder
Joan:
- Surrender by Jennifer Acker
- Kin by Tayari Jones
- All the World Can Hold by Jung Yun
- Paradiso 17 by Hannah Lillith Assadi
- The News from Dublin by Colm Toibin