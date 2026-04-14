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The Roundtable

Book Picks - Northshire Bookstore and Odyssey Bookshop

By Joe Donahue
Published April 14, 2026 at 11:33 AM EDT
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This week's Book Picks comes from Joan Grenier from Odyssey Bookshop in South Hadley, Massachusetts and Nicole Ihasz from Northshire Bookstore in Saratoga Springs, New York and Manchester Center, Vermont.

Nicole:

  • Under Water by Tara Menon
  • Kill the Beast by Serra Swift
  • Unbreakable(ish) by Ali Ingersoll
  • This Kingdom Will Not Kill Me by Ilona Andrews
  • The Summer I Found You by Jennifer O’Brien
  • The Secret Lives of Murderers’ Wives by Elizabeth Arnott
  • So Old, So young by Grant Ginder

Joan:

  • Surrender by Jennifer Acker
  • Kin by Tayari Jones
  • All the World Can Hold by Jung Yun
  • Paradiso 17 by Hannah Lillith Assadi
  • The News from Dublin by Colm Toibin
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The Roundtable Book Picksbook reviewbook reviewsnorthshire bookstoreodyssey bookshop
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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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