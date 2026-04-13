Ruth Franklin's new biography is 'The Many Lives of Anne Frank'

Biographer Ruth Franklin joins us to tell us about her new biography ‘The Many Lives of Anne Frank.’ Franklin explores the transformation of Anne Frank from ordinary teenager to icon shedding new light on the young woman whose diary of her years in hiding is now translated into more than 70 languages and is the most widely read work of literature to arise from the Holocaust.

Franklin’s book comprehensively researched but experimental in spirit chronicles and interprets Anne’s life as a Jew in Amsterdam during World War II, while also telling the story of the diary, its multiple drafts, its discovery, its reception, and its message for today’s world.