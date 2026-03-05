© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Leslie John's new book is 'Revealing: The Underrated Power of Oversharing'

By Joe Donahue
Published March 5, 2026 at 11:12 AM EST

We all know the feeling: that gut-wrenching post-conversation replay, cringing at how much we just revealed. We live in fear of saying too much, so we keep our mouths shut, guard our emotions, and lock away our most personal thoughts. But what if we’ve been worrying about the wrong thing?

A growing body of research shows we vastly underestimate the value of sharing more than we think we should, with our spouses, friends, colleagues, and even strangers. Drawing on over a decade of research and real-life stories, behavioral scientist Leslie John explores why we hesitate to open up, when sharing really does backfire, and how to strike a balance between too much and too little.

Leslie John is the James Burke Professor of Business Administration at the Harvard Business School. Her new book is: ‘Revealing: The Underrated Power of Oversharing.’ Welcome!

Tags
The Roundtable oversharebookpsychologyrelationshipshumans
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content