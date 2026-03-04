Shaun Cassidy's ‘The Road to Us Tour’ will be at the Assembly in Kingston on 3/11

Singer, songwriter, and performer Shaun Cassidy first captured national attention in the 1970s as a teenage pop sensation with chart topping hits like ‘Da Doo Ron Ron’ and ‘Hey Deanie’ as well as platinum albums like ‘Shaun Cassidy’ and ‘Born Late.’

A fixture on both radio and television most notably on the ‘Hardy Boys/Nancy Drew Mysteries.’ Cassidy became one of the era’s defining teen idols. After originally making his name as a performer he went on to create, write, and produce a number of critically acclaimed TV Series including ‘American Gothic,’ ‘Roar,’ ‘Cold Case,’ ‘Cover Me,’ ‘The Agency’, ‘Invasion,’ ‘Emerald City,’ and most recently he spent five years as the executive producer and writer for the hit series ‘New Amsterdam.’

For the past several years he has maintained a deep connection to his musical roots. Now on his ‘The Road to Us Tour’ he returns to the stage with a fresh perspective blending the songs that made him famous with reflections drawn from a life show business. He is bringing the tour to the Assembly in Kingston, NY on March 11th.