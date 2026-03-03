© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Steve Sasson will deliver the 76th Steinmetz Memorial Lecture at Union College on 3/5

By Joe Donahue
Published March 3, 2026 at 11:12 AM EST

In 1973, Steve Sasson, 23 and fresh out of college at RPI, landed a job at Eastman Kodak in the apparatus division of the company’s Applied Research Department.

Soon he was assigned a seemingly routine task: to investigate the possibility of any practical use for a charged coupled device (C.C.D.) Two years later, Sasson remarkably completed the protype for what would be the first self-contained, portable digital camera.

The holder of 10 U.S. patents, Sasson has received numerous honors for his work. He has been inducted into the Consumer Electronics Hall of Fame and the National Inventors Hall of Fame. He is also the recipient of the British Royal Photographic Society’s Progress Medal.

Sasson will deliver the 76th Steinmetz Memorial Lecture on Tuesday, March 3, at 7 p.m. in the Nott Memorial on the campus of Union College.

Tags
The Roundtable union collegelectureTechnologycameras
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • The Roundtable
    Gina Gershon's memoir is 'AlphaPussy: How I Survived the Valley and Learned to Love My Boobs'
    Joe Donahue
    Gina Gerson’s new memoir is ‘AlphaPussy: How I Survived the Valley and Learned to Love My Boobs,’ it is a fascinating collection of true stories that explore the themes of experience, survival, and the art of figuring it out as you go.
  • The Roundtable
    David Guterson's new novel is 'Evelyn in Transit'
    Joe Donahue
    David Guterson's latest novel ‘Evelyn in Transit’ is a spare luminous meditation on what it means to live an examined life. At its heart is Evelyn, a restless midwestern misfit, who hits the road hitchhiking across the American West in search of truth and purpose. Parallel to her journey is a story of a Tibetan boy raised as a Buddhist monk whose lives seem worlds apart but is mysteriously linked, especially when a trio of llamas arrives to proclaim Evelyn’s young son the reincarnation of a great llama.
  • The Roundtable
    Sound and Simran in ‘Total Response’ - a one-night only interactive musical performance at Wellin Hall at Hamilton College
    Sarah LaDuke
    On March 7, The Wellin Museum of Art at Hamilton College will co-present a one-night only interactive musical performance as part of the Performing Arts Series at Hamilton. The event, entitled ‘Total Response,’ will feature a group of musicians who are collaborating with UK-based artistic exploration collective ‘without SHAPE without FORM.’ The resulting recording from the evening’s concert will be featured in ‘Nirbhai (nep) Singh Sidhu and without SHAPE without FORM: Awakened by the Unstruck’, which is scheduled to open at The Wellin Museum in the Fall of 2027.