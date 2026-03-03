Steve Sasson will deliver the 76th Steinmetz Memorial Lecture at Union College on 3/5

In 1973, Steve Sasson, 23 and fresh out of college at RPI, landed a job at Eastman Kodak in the apparatus division of the company’s Applied Research Department.

Soon he was assigned a seemingly routine task: to investigate the possibility of any practical use for a charged coupled device (C.C.D.) Two years later, Sasson remarkably completed the protype for what would be the first self-contained, portable digital camera.

The holder of 10 U.S. patents, Sasson has received numerous honors for his work. He has been inducted into the Consumer Electronics Hall of Fame and the National Inventors Hall of Fame. He is also the recipient of the British Royal Photographic Society’s Progress Medal.

Sasson will deliver the 76th Steinmetz Memorial Lecture on Tuesday, March 3, at 7 p.m. in the Nott Memorial on the campus of Union College.