Book Picks - Northshire Books and Odyssey Bookshop
This week's Book Picks comes from Mike Hare of Northshire Books in Saratoga Springs and Manchester Center, VT and Robin Glossner of Odyssey Bookshop in South Hadley, MA.
Robin Glossner:
- Crucible by John Sayles
- Kin by Tayari Jones
- Paradiso 17 by Hannah Lillith Assadi
- This is Not About Us by Allegra Goodman
- Brawler by Lauren Groff
Mike Hare:
- Fear and Fury by Heather Ann Thompson
- Upward Bound by Woody Brown
- American Rambler by Isaac Fitzgerald
- Mona's Eyes by Thomas Schlesser
- Kings and Pawns by Howard Bryant
- Everyday is Sunday by Ken Belson