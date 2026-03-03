© 2026
The Roundtable

Book Picks - Northshire Books and Odyssey Bookshop

By Joe Donahue
Published March 3, 2026 at 11:33 AM EST

This week's Book Picks comes from Mike Hare of Northshire Books in Saratoga Springs and Manchester Center, VT and Robin Glossner of Odyssey Bookshop in South Hadley, MA.

Robin Glossner:

  • Crucible by John Sayles
  • Kin by Tayari Jones
  • Paradiso 17 by Hannah Lillith Assadi
  • This is Not About Us by Allegra Goodman
  • Brawler by Lauren Groff

 
Mike Hare:

  • Fear and Fury by Heather Ann Thompson
  • Upward Bound by Woody Brown
  • American Rambler by Isaac Fitzgerald
  • Mona's Eyes by Thomas Schlesser
  • Kings and Pawns by Howard Bryant
  • Everyday is Sunday by Ken Belson
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
