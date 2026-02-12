The 49th Annual Saratoga Jazz Festival lineup preview

The 49th Annual Saratoga Jazz Festival, presented by GE Vernova, will return for a full two-day and two-stage weekend experience on Saturday, June 27 and Sunday, June 28 at Saratoga Performing Arts Center. Featuring a roster of 22 musical groups and 13 festival debuts, the 2026 line-up is headlined by R&B legend Patti LaBelle and multi-platinum, New Orleans rock collective The Revivalists.

The festival will also mark two major musical milestones with special centennial celebrations, including the SPAC debut of Miles Electric Band: Celebrating Miles Davis’s Centennial, and the return of the Skidmore Jazz Institute Faculty All-Stars on the Discovery Stage celebrating the centennial of John Coltrane.

From jazz to roots, funk, blues, rock, indie and beyond, Saratoga Jazz Festival continues its tradition of presenting world-class artists and ensembles in the unparalleled SPAC setting.

To tell us more, we welcome: Danny Melnick, Festival Producer and President of Absolutely Live Entertainment and Christopher Shiley, President of the Saratoga Performing Arts Center.