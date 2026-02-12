© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

The 49th Annual Saratoga Jazz Festival lineup preview

By Joe Donahue
Published February 12, 2026 at 11:10 AM EST

The 49th Annual Saratoga Jazz Festival, presented by GE Vernova, will return for a full two-day and two-stage weekend experience on Saturday, June 27 and Sunday, June 28 at Saratoga Performing Arts Center. Featuring a roster of 22 musical groups and 13 festival debuts, the 2026 line-up is headlined by R&B legend Patti LaBelle and multi-platinum, New Orleans rock collective The Revivalists.

The festival will also mark two major musical milestones with special centennial celebrations, including the SPAC debut of Miles Electric Band: Celebrating Miles Davis’s Centennial, and the return of the Skidmore Jazz Institute Faculty All-Stars on the Discovery Stage celebrating the centennial of John Coltrane.

From jazz to roots, funk, blues, rock, indie and beyond, Saratoga Jazz Festival continues its tradition of presenting world-class artists and ensembles in the unparalleled SPAC setting.

To tell us more, we welcome: Danny Melnick, Festival Producer and President of Absolutely Live Entertainment and Christopher Shiley, President of the Saratoga Performing Arts Center.

Tags
The Roundtable SPACJazz FestivalChris ShileyDanny Melnickmusic
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content