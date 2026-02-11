Peter Lesser' new book is "Live at McCabe's Guitar Shop: Santa Monica’s Legendary Music Venue"

"Live at McCabe's Guitar Shop: Santa Monica’s Legendary Music Venue" is a new book from Peter Lesser, the former executive director of The Egg. McCabe’s has been hosting icons and legends of folk, blues, bluegrass, jazz, spoken word and world music since 1969.

A decade after Gerald McCabe opened up a guitar repair shop in Santa Monica, California, legendary folk musicians Elizabeth Cotten and Mike Seeger came looking for a way to earn money to get back home. Their inaugural performance kickstarted a concert series that has featured some of the world’s finest musicians―including Doc Watson, Jackson Browne, Bill Monroe and Linda Ronstadt―in one of the most intimate performance spaces on the West Coast.



Lesser presents stories from artists like Rosanne Cash, Taj Mahal, Lucinda Williams, Arlo Guthrie and many more as they look back on their experiences at McCabe’s. From picking up a new hobby to serendipitous meetings of future bandmates, there was never a dull moment in the shop.