The Roundtable

Peter Lesser' new book is "Live at McCabe's Guitar Shop: Santa Monica’s Legendary Music Venue"

By Joe Donahue
Published February 11, 2026 at 11:04 AM EST

"Live at McCabe's Guitar Shop: Santa Monica’s Legendary Music Venue" is a new book from Peter Lesser, the former executive director of The Egg. McCabe’s has been hosting icons and legends of folk, blues, bluegrass, jazz, spoken word and world music since 1969.

A decade after Gerald McCabe opened up a guitar repair shop in Santa Monica, California, legendary folk musicians Elizabeth Cotten and Mike Seeger came looking for a way to earn money to get back home. Their inaugural performance kickstarted a concert series that has featured some of the world’s finest musicians―including Doc Watson, Jackson Browne, Bill Monroe and Linda Ronstadt―in one of the most intimate performance spaces on the West Coast.
 
Lesser presents stories from artists like Rosanne Cash, Taj Mahal, Lucinda Williams, Arlo Guthrie and many more as they look back on their experiences at McCabe’s. From picking up a new hobby to serendipitous meetings of future bandmates, there was never a dull moment in the shop.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
  • The Roundtable
    The Albany Symphony Orchestra presents a pair of performances for Valentine's Day Weekend
    Joe Donahue
    The two-time Grammy Award-winning Albany Symphony Orchestra will present a pair of performances at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall on Saturday at 7:30 and Sunday at 3 PM. It is Valentine's Day Weekend, and the orchestra welcomes us to a program filled with passion, poetry, and musical colors. From the stormy drama of Tchaikovsky and the intimate heartbreak of Mahler to a radiant new world premiere and the joyful warmth of Schumann, the concert follows love in all its forms.
  • Album cover for Al Olender's "The Worrier"
    The Roundtable
    Al Olender is a lover-girl. "The Worrier" is her second album, out 2/13.
    Sarah LaDuke
    Kingston-based singer-songwriter Al Olender is releasing her sophomore full-length album “The Worrier” on February 13. It follows 2022’s “Easy Crier.” Al will mark the release of “The Worrier” with her fourth annual “Alentine’s Day” event at The Old Dutch Church in Kingston, New York on February 13.
  • The Roundtable
    "History Matters" an essay collection by the late David Mccullough
    Joe Donahue
    The late historian David Mccullough is very much missed, but the new book “History Matters,” posthumously published this fall, helps us remember why history is so important for all of us and is under threat. Especially now, given the current scrutiny how the Smithsonian Museum and our National Parks are telling American history. “History Matters” is a collection of Mccullough’s essays that address the importance of history especially our shared history as Americans. Many of the essays have never been published, the collection includes a foreword by Jon Meacham, the book is edited by McCullough’s daughter Dorie Mccullough Lawson, and his longtime researcher Michael Hill.