The Roundtable

The Albany Symphony Orchestra presents a pair of performances for Valentine's Day Weekend

By Joe Donahue
Published February 10, 2026 at 11:12 AM EST
Albany Symphony Orchestra
Kara Dugan and John Brancy

The two-time Grammy Award-winning Albany Symphony Orchestra will present a pair of performances at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall on Saturday at 7:30 and Sunday at 3 PM.

It is Valentine's Day Weekend, and the orchestra welcomes us to a program filled with passion, poetry, and musical colors. From the stormy drama of Tchaikovsky and the intimate heartbreak of Mahler to a radiant new world premiere and the joyful warmth of Schumann, the concert follows love in all its forms.

World-renowned vocal soloists John Brancy (baritone) and Kara Dugan (mezzo-soprano) will bring their talents to the program. We get a preview now with Maestro David Alan Miller.

Albany Symphony Orchestra David Alan Miller concerts valentines day
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
