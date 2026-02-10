The Albany Symphony Orchestra presents a pair of performances for Valentine's Day Weekend

The two-time Grammy Award-winning Albany Symphony Orchestra will present a pair of performances at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall on Saturday at 7:30 and Sunday at 3 PM.

It is Valentine's Day Weekend, and the orchestra welcomes us to a program filled with passion, poetry, and musical colors. From the stormy drama of Tchaikovsky and the intimate heartbreak of Mahler to a radiant new world premiere and the joyful warmth of Schumann, the concert follows love in all its forms.

World-renowned vocal soloists John Brancy (baritone) and Kara Dugan (mezzo-soprano) will bring their talents to the program. We get a preview now with Maestro David Alan Miller.

