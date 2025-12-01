© 2025
The Roundtable

Jules Shear will perform at the Byrdcliffe Theater on 12/6

By Joe Donahue
Published December 1, 2025 at 11:33 AM EST
DION OGUST

Renowned singer-songwriter, Jules Shear, who will take the stage at the historic Byrdcliffe Theater in Woodstock, New York for one night only – this coming Saturday, December 6 at 8 p.m. From iconic hits such as Cyndi Lauper's "All Through the Night," The Bangles' "If She Knew What She Wants," to Jules' own pop hit, "Steady," Jules Shear's songwriting has left an indelible mark on the world of music.
 
In addition to his songwriting and performing, Jules Shear holds a special place in music history as the original host of the groundbreaking series, “MTV Unplugged.” For the first 13 episodes, Jules set the stage for intimate and raw performances that became a cultural phenomenon.

We welcome Jules Shear to the RT.

The Roundtable
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
