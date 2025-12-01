Jules Shear will perform at the Byrdcliffe Theater on 12/6

Renowned singer-songwriter, Jules Shear, who will take the stage at the historic Byrdcliffe Theater in Woodstock, New York for one night only – this coming Saturday, December 6 at 8 p.m. From iconic hits such as Cyndi Lauper's "All Through the Night," The Bangles' "If She Knew What She Wants," to Jules' own pop hit, "Steady," Jules Shear's songwriting has left an indelible mark on the world of music.



In addition to his songwriting and performing, Jules Shear holds a special place in music history as the original host of the groundbreaking series, “MTV Unplugged.” For the first 13 episodes, Jules set the stage for intimate and raw performances that became a cultural phenomenon.

