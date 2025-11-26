© 2025
Lea Salonga will be at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall on 12/2 with her tour "Stage Screen and Everything in Between"

By Madeleine Reynolds
Published November 26, 2025 at 11:33 AM EST

The Troy Savings Bank Music Hall will celebrate its reopening with Lea Salonga’s “Stage Screen & Everything in Between” on Tuesday December 2nd at 7:30.

Salonga is known for her roles on stage and in film. Her Broadway credits include “Les Misérables,” “Flower Drum Song,” "Allegiance,” the revival of “Once On this Island,” “Here Lies Love,” “Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends,” and, of course, “Miss Saigon” - for which she won a Tony Award in 1991.
She performed the singing voice for Princess Jasmine in the Disney film “Aladdin” and the title character in “Mulan.” Her most recent album is a holiday record called “Sounding Joy.”

Again, Lea will be at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall with “Stage Screen and Everything in Between" on December 2nd.

Lea Salonga
Madeleine Reynolds
