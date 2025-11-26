The Troy Savings Bank Music Hall will make its return by re-opening on 12/2

The Troy Savings Bank Music Hall has embarked on a transformation to preserve its historic charm while evolving into a dynamic, year-round hub for community engagement and creative expression. By reimagining the former banking spaces, they are opening up new opportunities for education, celebrations, and gatherings.

The addition of crucial infrastructure upgrades, like a state-of-the-art HVAC system, will enhance comfort and sustainability, ensuring this beloved space can inspire audiences for generations to come.

Their re-opening celebration concert is on December 2nd with actress and singer, Lea Salonga. To tell us more, we welcome Jon Elbaum, Executive Director of the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall.