The Troy Savings Bank Music Hall will make its return by re-opening on 12/2

By Joe Donahue
Published November 26, 2025 at 11:12 AM EST

The Troy Savings Bank Music Hall has embarked on a transformation to preserve its historic charm while evolving into a dynamic, year-round hub for community engagement and creative expression. By reimagining the former banking spaces, they are opening up new opportunities for education, celebrations, and gatherings.

The addition of crucial infrastructure upgrades, like a state-of-the-art HVAC system, will enhance comfort and sustainability, ensuring this beloved space can inspire audiences for generations to come. 

Their re-opening celebration concert is on December 2nd with actress and singer, Lea Salonga. To tell us more, we welcome Jon Elbaum, Executive Director of the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
