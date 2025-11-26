Jan Brett will kick off her holiday tour with her new book "The Christmas Sweater" on 11/28

Best-selling author and illustrator Jan Brett launches the national tour for her new book “The Christmas Sweater” in Rutland Vermont on Friday, November 28th. It is the kickoff to her bus tour where she visits 23 cities in just 17 days.

Jan Brett is one of the few working authors that gets to travel the country visiting bookstores, libraires, and schools in a showstopping bus showcasing art from her book “The Christmas Sweater.”

The new Christmas classic features an adventurous boy and an adorable pug in a Christmas sweater who saves the day! With more than 44 million books in print she is one of the nation’s foremost illustrators of children’s books.

The Friday event will be presented by Phoenix Books and will feature a live drawing demonstration takes place at the Paramount Theater in Rutland Vermont at 5 pm.