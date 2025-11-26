© 2025
The Roundtable

Jan Brett will kick off her holiday tour with her new book "The Christmas Sweater" on 11/28

By Joe Donahue
Published November 26, 2025 at 10:43 AM EST

Best-selling author and illustrator Jan Brett launches the national tour for her new book “The Christmas Sweater” in Rutland Vermont on Friday, November 28th. It is the kickoff to her bus tour where she visits 23 cities in just 17 days.

Jan Brett is one of the few working authors that gets to travel the country visiting bookstores, libraires, and schools in a showstopping bus showcasing art from her book “The Christmas Sweater.”

The new Christmas classic features an adventurous boy and an adorable pug in a Christmas sweater who saves the day! With more than 44 million books in print she is one of the nation’s foremost illustrators of children’s books.

The Friday event will be presented by Phoenix Books and will feature a live drawing demonstration takes place at the Paramount Theater in Rutland Vermont at 5 pm.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
