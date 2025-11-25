Book Picks - The Bookstore and Merritt Bookstore

This week's Book Picks comes from welcome Matt Tannenbaum from The Bookstore in Lenox, MA and we also welcome Kira Wizner from Merritt Bookstore in Millbrook, NY.

Matt:



Bread of Angels by Patti Smith

Shadow Ticket by Thomas Pynchon

Good Bones: Glorious Relics from the Age of Reading by Brooke Allen

Make Me Commissioner by Jane Leavy

Fight Oligarchy by Bernie Sanders

Events:

Lindy Smith - "Leaves and Light: Sunprints of American Native Plants" - Saturday Nov 29 at 5 pm

David Mazower - "Yiddish: Global Culture" - Sunday December 14 at 4 pm

Kira:

