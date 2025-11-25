Book Picks - The Bookstore and Merritt Bookstore
This week's Book Picks comes from welcome Matt Tannenbaum from The Bookstore in Lenox, MA and we also welcome Kira Wizner from Merritt Bookstore in Millbrook, NY.
Matt:
- Bread of Angels by Patti Smith
- Shadow Ticket by Thomas Pynchon
- Good Bones: Glorious Relics from the Age of Reading by Brooke Allen
- Make Me Commissioner by Jane Leavy
- Fight Oligarchy by Bernie Sanders
Events:
Lindy Smith - "Leaves and Light: Sunprints of American Native Plants" - Saturday Nov 29 at 5 pm
David Mazower - "Yiddish: Global Culture" - Sunday December 14 at 4 pm
Kira:
- Dog Only Knows by Alison Friend
- Dog Affirmations: An Illustrated Journey Through Your Dog's Thoughts by Andrea Cáceres
- Some Bright Nowhere by Ann Packer
- The White Hot by Quiara Alegría Hudes
- On the Calculation of Volume (Book III) by by Solvej Balle, translated by Sophia Hersi Smith and Jennifer Russell
- Book of Lives: A Memoir of Sorts by Margaret Atwood
- From the Millpond to the Sea: One River, Three Tributaries, Four Dams by Akiko Busch
- The True, True Story of Raja the Gullible (and His Mother) by Rabih Alameddine