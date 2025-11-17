Jonathan Becker's new book is "Youth Voting Rights: Civil Rights, the Twenty-Sixth Amendment, and the Fight for American Democracy on College Campuses"

The newly released book "Youth Voting Rights: Civil Rights, the Twenty-Sixth Amendment, and the Fight for American Democracy on College Campuses" uses the history of the 26th Amendment and the ongoing fight to promote and defend youth voting rights as a prism through which to teach the history of the struggle for the fundamental right to vote in the United States.

The book centers on case studies of four institutions – Tuskegee University, Prairie View A&M University, North Carolina A&T State University, and Bard College – which offer unique insights into the role of college communities in the fight for suffrage, and their contributions to the evolution of the right to vote.There will be a Book Launch and Documentary Screening tomorrow in Rhinebeck. Join the editors of the book, Jonathan Becker and Yael Bromberg (Yie-Ell (rhymes with “die”) at 5 pm at Upstate Films at the Starr Theater in Rhinebeck for a conversation about the book and a film screening of four short documentaries, which illustrate the fight for voting rights on US college campuses.

Jonathan Becker is Vice President for Academic Affairs and Professor of Politics at Bard College where he is also the Director of the Center for Civic Engagement. He has published extensively on student voting rights and continues with us this morning.