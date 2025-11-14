Ireland Professor of Poetry Paul Muldoon discusses new sonnet anthology "Scanty Plot of Ground"

Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Paul Muldoon is considered “the most significant English-language poet born since the second World War.”

In November 2022, then-Irish President Michael Higgins named Muldoon the ninth “Ireland Professor of Poetry,” an honor bestowed jointly by universities and cultural organizations in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland. It’s a role akin to “Poet Laureate” for all of Ireland.

His most recent book, “Scanty Plot of Ground: A Book of Sonnets,” is a new anthology of beloved classics, hidden treasures and standout contemporary examples of this ever-vital and enthralling verse form.

His latest poetry collection, “Joy in Service on Rue Tagore,” is now out in paperback.

Muldoon is the author of more than 30 collections, served as poetry editor of The New Yorker, taught poetry at Princeton since 1987 and songwriting since 2013. He collaborated with Sir Paul McCartney to edit and write the introduction for, “The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present.”