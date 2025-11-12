Book Picks - Oblong Books
This week's Book Picks comes from Suzanna Hermans from Oblong Books in Rhinebeck and Millerton, NY.
Suzanna:
- The White Hot by Quiara Alegría Hudes
- Cursed Daughters by Oyinkan Braithwaite
- Gales of November by John U. Bacon
- Extremely Happy Holidays: Wildly Creative New Cocktails to Uplift and Enchant through a Full Year of Holiday Chaos by Devin C. B. McEwan with illustrations by Sandra Boynton
- Reaping What She Sows: How Women Are Rebuilding Our Broken Food System by Nancy Matsumoto
- Outside by Jennifer Holm