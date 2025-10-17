© 2025
The Roundtable

Robin Wang and Lisa Cypers Kamen - "Amor Mundi and Joy as Flowing Proximity"

By Joe Donahue
Published October 17, 2025 at 10:01 AM EDT
Lisa Cypers Kamen, Robin Wang, and Joe Donahue
WAMC
Lisa Cypers Kamen, Robin Wang, and Joe Donahue

At 1:30 this afternoon, there will be a session at the JOY conference named "Amor Mundi (Love the World) and Joy as Flowing Proximity." The session will feature Robin Wang along with Niobe Way and Lisa Cypers Kamen. Think of it as a look at Joy in Philosophy.

Lisa Cypers Kamen is the Principal Facilitator at Harvesting Happiness, a global lifestyle management consultancy supporting clients in fostering greater overall well-being and enhancing quality of life.

Robin Wang is Professor of Philosophy at Loyola Marymount University, Los Angeles. Her teaching and research focus on Chinese and Comparative Philosophy, particularly Daoist philosophy, as well as the intersections of women and gender in Chinese thought and culture.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
