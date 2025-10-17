Robin Wang and Lisa Cypers Kamen - "Amor Mundi and Joy as Flowing Proximity"

At 1:30 this afternoon, there will be a session at the JOY conference named "Amor Mundi (Love the World) and Joy as Flowing Proximity." The session will feature Robin Wang along with Niobe Way and Lisa Cypers Kamen. Think of it as a look at Joy in Philosophy.

Lisa Cypers Kamen is the Principal Facilitator at Harvesting Happiness, a global lifestyle management consultancy supporting clients in fostering greater overall well-being and enhancing quality of life.

Robin Wang is Professor of Philosophy at Loyola Marymount University, Los Angeles. Her teaching and research focus on Chinese and Comparative Philosophy, particularly Daoist philosophy, as well as the intersections of women and gender in Chinese thought and culture.